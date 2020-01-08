Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites and Lemonades are back: what’s new with the Girl Scout cookies this year

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — They’re back! Girl Scout cookies are now on sale online, and the girls will be out in the community taking orders starting January 11.

And there’s a cookie you should stock up on if you like it, because it’s gone after this selling season. The ‘Thanks-A-Lot’ cookie, which is a shortbread with chocolate, is saying goodbye. But the chief executive officef of the Girl Scouts of WNY said there is something potentially to look forward to next year, after the ‘Thanks-A-Lot’ leaves.

And if you don’t have a coworker with kids in Girl Scouts, or just have a craving for the cookies, there’s an app to help you find them! The ‘Girl Scout Cookie Finder’ app will help you find a booth of girls selling their cookies in the community. And once you’re there, don’t worry about carrying cash anymore. New this year: you can now pay with credit cards.

Each box of cookies is $5, and all that money stays local in WNY.

If you buy some cookies, you’re supporting the largest girl-run business in the world.

“Girls are learning five key business skills, including goal setting, money management, business ethics, and they’re also learning financial literacy and entrepreneurship skills,” Alison Wilcox said, the CEO of GSWNY. “The majority of woman business owners were Girl Scouts and girls get the chance to run their own business, right from the age of Kindergarten.”

There are financial literacy and entrepreneurship badges the girls can work toward. And there are cyber-security badges, to help the girls learn to stay safe, selling cookies online.

