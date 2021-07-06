Third Eye Blind to make Great New York State Fair debut September 2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers can live that “Semi-Charmed Life” Thursday, September 2 at the Great New York State Fair. 

Third Eye Blind will make their Fair debut on the Chevy Park Stage at 8 p.m. 

“We’re excited to be able to bring one of the best bands of its era to the Fair. I expect that this will be a terrific show and a great way for us to kick off our final weekend,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner. 

The Chevrolet Music Festival is the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include: 

Date Chevy Park 2pm Chevy Park 8 pm Chevy Court 2 pm Chevy Court 7 pm 
August 20 Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots Nas   LOCASH 
August 21 98 Degrees     RATT 
August 22   Brothers Osborne     
August 23   Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra Bishop Briggs 
August 24   Train The Spinners Dire Straits Legacy 
August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon   Russell Dickerson 
August 26   Bell Biv Devoe   Three Dog Night 
August 27 Sister Sledge Melissa Etheridge     
August 28   The Beach Boys   Great White/Vixen 
August 29 Noah Cyrus Dropkick Murphys   Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes 
August 30   Justin Moore Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson 
August 31   Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson 
September 1     Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult 
September 2   Third Eye Blind   Starship w/Mickey Thomas 
September 3     Uncle Kracker Blues Traveler 
September 4 Cold War Kids       
September 5 Jesse McCartney     The Mavericks 
September 6       Resurrection 


The Chevy Park stage is in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair. 

