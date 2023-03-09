ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died following a crowd surge and trampling incident at the Main Street Armory in Rochester.

Rhondesia Belton, 33, died Sunday night after audience members at a GloRilla concert attempted to flee the Armory. Brandy Miller, 35, died Monday. The third victim died Wednesday night and has been identified by Rochester police as Syracuse resident Aisha Stephens.

Seven others were injured by the surging crowd around 11:00 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said concertgoers reported hearing gunshots, causing panic among the audience. Police said there was no evidence of gunshots being fired, or any shooting injuries.

The Rochester Police Department denied the renewal of the Armory’s entertainment license Wednesday, meaning the Armory is no longer allowed to host any public entertainment. The next event on the Armory schedule is a cannabis convention set for April 20.