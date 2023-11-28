ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Bethany is working with the Office of Emergency Management to dispense water to residents amid a water shortage.

The Office of Emergency Management sent a tanker truck with over 6,000 gallons of water to the town on Wednesday, Nov. 22. They refitted the truck’s plumbing and were able to help residents fill up 250, 300, and 500-gallon totes with water to bring to their homes.

The water in the tanker, according to town officials, is being put into the well system for toilets. The water shortage is currently preventing residents from doing laundry, bathing, or brushing their teeth.

As of now, over 50 homes, businesses, and dairy farms have wells that went dry — and that number is going up by the day. Dairy farmers in the town are trucking 60,000 gallons of water per day from Batavia just to water their cows.

In a statement, Town Supervisor Carl Hyde, Jr. calls this a dire situation.

“We needed several inches of rain over a long period of time to soak into the system and get down to the well table,” Hyde said. “With the ground freezing, we need to rely on several feet of snow over the course of the winter so that when we have a slow spring thaw it will take about 30 days to reach the water table. Some wells will come back and some wells will never come back.”

The town is continuing to dispense water to town residents only Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., but they clarified that they have no potable drinking water to give.