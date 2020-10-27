This National Black Cat Day, consider adopting a black feline friend

(WIVB) – Black cats can sometimes get a bad rap- even though they’re just as cuddly as their colorful counterparts.

Oct. 27 is National Black Cat Day, a day that celebrates black felines and raises awareness about their adoption rates.

At the Niagara County SPCA, most of the adoptable cats available right now are black or a black and white combo.

“I’m not quite sure why black cats get overlooked- it’s been said there can be a superstition around them, and they also might not photograph well,” said Kimberly LaRussa, director of community engagement for the Niagara County SPCA. “They’re just as wonderful as any other cat as any other color, and there are so many of them here who need a loving home- we just ask the community to stop by and meet them and give them a chance.”

About ten out of the adoptable cats at the SPCA Serving Erie County currently are solid black, said Gina Latucca, the organization’s chief communications officer said.

“We do hear periodically that people are looking for a color pattern that’s a little different, and we do hear about people finding black cats unlucky,” Latucca said. “We tell them that this is one of the only cultures that really thinks that- other cultures don’t perpetuate myths like that.”

Inky cats might be a little tricky to spot in their beds if their eyes aren’t open, LaRussa added.

“If they’re sleeping it might be hard to see them, but they’re there and they’re looking for their forever homes, so give them a chance!” LaRussa said.

Latucca said there are some shelters around the country that will not allow black cats to be adopted the week before Halloween due to an urban myth that they’re in danger of being hurt.

The SPCA Serving Erie County had that rule in place many years ago, she added.

“In Erie County, we haven’t been able to substantiate any of that as fact,” Latucca said. “We used to pull black cats from the adoption floor the week before Halloween, and then on Nov. 1, we had a room full of black cats, and they’re already harder to adopt out.”

If you’re interested in bringing home a cat, both shelters are currently allowing adoption visits, no appointment needed.

Click here for hours and information on adopting cats from the Niagara County SPCA.

The SPCA Serving Erie County is having an adoption sale on cats three and older, with a “pay the cat’s age” offer, $1 per year.

The sale runs through Friday.