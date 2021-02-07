“This was the worst offensive performance in the first half that I can remember” Jim Boeheim following loss at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSYR-TV) –

The struggles continued on the road for the Syracuse men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon, falling at Clemson 78-61.

Syracuse made just three field goals in the first half, falling behind 39-19. SU drops to 1-5 away from the Carrier Dome this season.

Syracuse sophomore guard Joe Girard III led the way for the Orange with 19 points in the loss.

SU drops to 10-6 overall (4-5 in the ACC).

Syracuse returns to action at NC State on Tuesday. It’s a 6:30 p.m. tip from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. You can watch the game on the ACC Network.

To hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the loss at Clemson, just click on the video player above.