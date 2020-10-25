Large turn out brings big numbers on the first day of early voting

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A large turn out on the first day of early voting in Erie County with 14,724 ballots cast, 2.3 percent of the county’s 630, 000 registered voters.

According to the Erie County Board of Elections, in all nine days of the 2019 general election, there were 26,514 ballots cast in the 2019 general election by comparison.

The Board of Elections will issue daily information on early voting through Sunday Nov 1.

For a list of polling locations, click here and find your county.