Thousands of college students get tested before Thanksgiving break as part of SUNY’s mandate

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – Thousands of college students who attend a SUNY school in the region have been tested for COVID-19 before thanksgiving break, as part of SUNY’s requirement.

“Certainly nobody gets super excited about testing but our students understand it’s part of our obligation to our community to keep Buffalo and the greater community safe,” said Timothy Gordon, vice president of student affairs at SUNY Buffalo State.

Buffalo State has a testing site set up inside the Sports Arena on campus. Gordon expects the college will test a total of 4,600 students by the end of the week.

“Safety is so very important and certainly we know being able to detect the virus and keep everyone safe is critical,” he said. “That’s really what this is about, so that students know their status and they’re not leaving the campus by going back to the communities if they have been infecting with the virus.”

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, all SUNY students who either live on-campus, attend in-person classes or use an on-campus service must test negative before Thanksgiving break. If students test positive they must quarantine before heading home.

“It’s hard to self-quarantine if you’ve had to do it, real hard to actually do it and one approach is to self-quarantine and then if you can get a test two days before you’re gonna get together then that may in a sense help you with that asymptomatic period,” said Senior Associate Dean for Clinical and Translational Research at the UB Medical School Timothy Murphy.

Buffalo Sate and the University at Buffalo are switching to all online classes after the break.