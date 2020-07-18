Thousands of organizations asking U.S. Senate to increase federal food assistance



(WIVB) – Food insecurity is just one of the challenges worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, more than two thousand organizations across the country have sent a letter to the U.S. Senate asking to increase federal food assistance.

One of the organizations that signed the letter was Feed More Western New York.

Lauren Picone is the Government Affairs Manager for the organization. She said an increase in SNAP benefits helps both the person on SNAP and their community.

“That money is going into grocery stores, it’s going to farmers, it’s going to everyone who’s been suffering during this time,” said Picone.

Picone said Feed More WNY has seen more people coming to their food banks for food assistance. She said while food bank meals help those struggling, SNAP helps more.

“You know, every meal that the food bank and Feed More provide, SNAP provides 9,” said Picone.

Luis Guardia is the President of the committee who sent the letter to the Senate. He said the Senate is back in session on Monday, and he hopes for action.

“Hungry people can’t wait. We need these programs passed now. People need this help,” said Guardia.

The letter asks for three main points:

1. A 15% boost in SNAP maximum benefits

2. SNAP monthly minimum increase from $16 to $30

3. Suspension of SNAP rules that cut eligibility and benefits

A lawmaker who supports an increase in SNAP benefits is Congressman Brian Higgins. Congressman Higgins said the federal government must help during this pandemic.

“Food assistance delayed is food assistance denied to young children in this community, to families that need help and we have an obligation to act and to act quickly,” said Congressman Higgins.

Congressman Tom Reed said he’s not against a SNAP benefit increase, but believes the program should be improved.

“There’s a lot of resources that could be utilized for folks in or on food stamps that could potentially be put to work for a new skill set. Volunteering in the community. I think that’s a win-win,” said Congressman Reed.

Lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill this Monday, July 20, and will have only three weeks to work before another recess is scheduled to begin.