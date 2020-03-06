Thousands of signatures collected in campaign to stop the loss of video lottery terminal funding in the state budget

The Hamburg Town Supervisor was joined by state and local leaders Thursday morning to announce the results of a recent door-to-door campaign to fight against the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The town stands to lose about $865,000 in video lottery terminal funding in the state’s proposed budget. It’s the town’s second-largest source of income.

In late February, a group of volunteers joined the town supervisor in collecting signatures. Nearly 4,000 signatures were collected. Senator Sean Ryan will be taking the signatures and addressing the issue of VLT funding in Albany.