Thousands without power in WNY Thursday afternoon

The NYSEG Outage map for WNY as of 4:23 p.m. Thursday, July 9.

(WIVB) – Power outages have been reported in many parts of Western New York Thursday afternoon.

As of 4:16 p.m., NYSEG is reporting 31 outages throughout the WNY area, with 4,466 customers without power.

Areas affected include Cheektowaga, Elma, the town and village of Hamburg, Orchard Park, and West Seneca.

You can keep an eye on the NYSEG outage map here.

National Grid is reporting 38 outages affecting 2,416 customers. Areas affected include parts of the City of Buffalo, Lackawanna, Amherst and Tonawanda.

Keep an eye on the National Grid outage map here.