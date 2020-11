NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls Police detectives have made three arrests in the Monday stabbing death of a 52-year-old on Packard Court.

Tramaine Sanchez, 24, of 31 C Packard Ct., and two 17-year-old juveniles have been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree conspiracy in the murder of Kenneth Walaszek.

Sanchez is being held without bail at Niagara County Jail, and no information on the juvenile suspects is being released due to their ages.