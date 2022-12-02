BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three individuals were charged in separate contraband incidents at the Erie County Holding Center, according to the Erie County Sheriff.

On Nov. 29, 39-year-old Khaled Yaghi of Buffalo was charged with a felony drug charge and a misdemeanor after deputies say they discovered a baggie of crack cocaine.

While being transported to the holding center, deputies say the baggie fell from Yaghi’s buttocks during a search. Yaghi was charged with one count of criminal possession of a narcotic and one count of introducing contraband into a prison

Yaghi is being held at the facility pending his arraignment for both arrests.

On Nov. 30, deputies say they observed an unauthorized vehicle parked behind the holding center where, they say, they discovered an individual conspiring with an incarcerated individual to introduce contraband into the facility.

Daquan Jones, 27, of Buffalo was located by authorities and charged with a felony count of introducing dangerous contraband into a prison and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

Following an investigation, Jaylan Holliday was identified as the incarcerated individual conspiring with Jones. Holliday was charged with a felony count of introducing dangerous contraband into a prison. He is being held at the facility on armed robbery charges following his arrest on Nov. 10.