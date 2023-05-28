BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three firefighters were injured in a blaze on Hagen Street that caused nearly $500,000 in damages to two homes on Hagen Street on Sunday, fire officials said.

Officials say they responded to the three-alarm fire at 202 Hagen Street just after 11:30 a.m., where a car fire had spread to the home. Between the car and the home, damages are estimated at $250,000 there.

The fire also caused exposure damages to 200 Hagen Street, estimated at $220,000.

Between the two addresses, the Red Cross is assisting 16 people. The three firefighters injured in the blaze were transported to ECMC for various injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.