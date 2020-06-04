Three in SUV that struck law enforcement officers on Monday facing federal weapons charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The three people who were in an SUV that drove through a line of law enforcement Monday night are facing federal weapons charges in connection with the incident.

A Buffalo Police officer and a New York State Police officer were struck and injured in the incident.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced the charges during a Thursday press conference.

Deyanna Davis, 30 (the driver), Semaj Pigram, 25, and Walter Stewart, 28, all of Buffalo, are each charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Davis is also facing multiple felony charges in Erie County Court, including aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

Pigram and Stewart are also charged with possession of a stolen gun.

Kennedy also announced that in a separate case, a federal grand jury has returned a separate indictment charging a 20-year-old Buffalo man accused of tossing a burning laundry basket into Buffalo City Hall on Saturday with arson of a building used in interstate commerce.

Courtland Renford was arrested and charged with federal and state charges earlier this week.

The arson charge is punishable by a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 20.