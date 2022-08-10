JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Jamestown residents were arrested on Wednesday on drug charges after a search warrants was conducted at a home on East 7th Street.

SWAT entered the home at approximately 1 p.m. and found three adults and three children in the home. They found a quantity of money, 11.3 grams of fentanyl and 57.5 grams of crack cocaine were found.

29-year-old Ashlyann Marie Lopez Lopez, 45-year-old Angel L. Cruz Cruz and 41-year-old Zuleyka Michelle Fuentes Cruz, all of Jamestown, were arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. They were transported to Jamestown City Jail.