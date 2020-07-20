Three men indicted on charges related to two violent credit union robberies in 2019

(WIVB) – Three men have been indicted by federal grand jury on charges relating to two violent robberies at local credit unions last year.

Adrian D. Applewhite, 32, of Cheektowaga, Ronald L. Morris, 45, of Buffalo and Carl I. Wilson, 35, of Buffalo, are charged with aggravated bank robbery, brandishing a firearm, entering a bank with intent to commit a larceny, and bank larceny.

Morris is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Applewhite and Morris are accused of entering the Southtowns Community Federal Credit Union (SC FCU) on South Park Avenue in Lackawanna on July 25, 2019, and robbing it. According to the indictment, they’re accused of spraying the tellers with pepper spray and taking $290,500 from an unlocked safe before fleeing on foot.

All three defendants are accused of conducting a takeover-style bank robbery at the Clarence Community and School Federal Credit Union (CCS FCU), on Sheridan Drive in Clarence on Nov. 7 while armed with pistols, taking a total of $148,793.

Morris was previously convicted of three felonies, two in New York State Court in 1993 and 2002, and one in Erie County Court in 1996. As a result, he is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition.

The three defendants were arraigned and detained.

If convicted on all charges, they could face up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.