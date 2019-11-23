Three men shot on Buffalo’s East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Schmarbeck Avenue on Buffalo’s East Side.

Police say two men were taken to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle just after 2 a.m. and told authorities they had suffered gunshot wounds.



One of the victims was initially listed in critical condition.

A third male arrived at ECMC just after 3:30 a.m. in a civilian vehicle also with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say it appears the third individual is connected to the incident on Schmarbeck Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.