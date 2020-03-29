Three new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County, total is now five

(WIVB) – Cattaraugus County has three more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to five.
The new cases are:
- A male who lives in the northwest of the county with travel history to NYC and Buffalo, and has been in close contact with a known COVID-19 patient. He is resting at home under quarantine.
- A female resident who lives in the northwest part of the county who has travel history to Buffalo who has been in close contact with a known COVID-19 patient. She is resting at home under quarantine.
- A male resident who lives in the southeast part of the country with no known travel history who went to a local emergency room with complaints of fever, cough, and diarrhea. He has been discharged from the hospital and will be quarantined with his family and assessed daily.