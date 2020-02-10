Three new exhibits at Explore and More

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ahead of winter break, Explore & More Children’s Museum has unveiled three new, interactive exhibits!

At the “Super Service Auto Center,” little mechanics can get some hands on learning and life skills.

“The kids are going to be able to come here and be able to see what tools we use, without being dangerous,” said Jay Galligan, Vice President of Fixed Operations at West Herr. “They’re going to be able to touch, see and interact with each one of the parts as the come through.”

Just across the way you’ll find a replica of the West Side Bazaar Market . From the musical instruments to the clothing, the marketplace shows the diverse culture throughout Buffalo’s West Side.

“It’s really exciting and I hope the kids come and they learn something they didn’t know before they came in,” said Caroylynn Welch, Executive Director of Westminster Economic Development Initiative.

Up on the 4th floor sits an all inclusive, indoor tree house exhibit. It’s set in a whimsical forest with plenty of nooks.

“Kids who live in the inner city would never have an opportunity to enjoy something like this,” said Buffalo Treehouse Owner, Ricardo Rivera.

The tree house sits 5 feet off the ground and has a wheel chair lift. It’s fully accessible, allowing all visitors to enjoy it.

“I was here with my two kids on Saturday and there was a young girl in a wheelchair and she was able to go up the lift and was playing with the other children,” said Elisha Tomasello, Vice President of Person Centered Services. “It was really awesome.”

“I mean it’s the world, for somebody who would never be able to do this and to give them an opportunity to do that, I was all in,” said Rivera.

For hours and ticket information head here.