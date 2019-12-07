Thurman Thomas teams up with M&T Bank for “Huddle for Warmth”

Tiny hands, fingers, and ears will be kept warm this winter thanks to thousands of donations and a little help from Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas.

On Friday, anyone who brought a donation to the Hamburg bank location, got an autograph and a photo with the superstar.

“It’s about Buffalo and people come out and they share their stories and they bring their items and we’ve always been a great city that’s given back to the community and MT has done a great job of that over the years,” Thomas said.

The program has been going on for more than 30 years. And over those years they’ve collected thousands of hats, gloves and scarves and then donated them to the The Salvation Army.