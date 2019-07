DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)– Advanced tickets to the Chautauqua County Fair are on sale through Sunday for $7.

The fair starts next week on Monday and runs through July 21.

Senior citizen tickets are only available at the gate for $6. Weekly fair tickets including admission, rides, and grandstand are $42.

Gate admission is $12, ages 3 and under are free except for rides or in the grandstand. Gates open at 9 a.m.

For more information click here.