(WIVB)– Tiffany & Co. is selling its own advent calendar loaded with luxury jewelry.

The impressive four-foot-tall display holds one treat for every day in December before Christmas.

It weighs 335 pounds will be hand-delivered and assembled in customers’ homes. Only four are available.

The price tag is $112,000.

Some of the items include diamond, platinum and gold jewelry, as well as a cup, clothespin and harmonica made of sterling silver.