Tim Hortons in Medina honors memory of college student killed in Halloween party shooting in Lockport

(WIVB) – A donation by a Tim Hortons in Orleans County pays tribute to a young woman killed at a Halloween party in Lockport last year.

Cheyenne Farewell gave her time to a group, called “Just Tell One.”

The Tim Hortons in her hometown of Medina presented a check for “Just Tell One” in Cheyenne’s honor on Tuesday.

“Cheyenne was an early spokesperson for the Just Tell One campaign, and its cause was important to her,” a press release about the event said.

“She really cared about how people felt about themselves, and it was very important for her that people found at least one thing to concentrate on, about themselves, that made them feel good,” Cheyenne’s father, Jeff Farewell, said.



“She lent her story and her experience to video messages that are part of the campaign to speak to other young people, to let them know that they’re not alone, that they may be experiencing the same thing she did,” said Carol Doggett, senior director of marketing and communications outreach for Mental Health Advocates of WNY said.

Three people have been sentenced in the Oct. 2020 shooting that killed Cheyenne and injured five other people.