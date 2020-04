(WIVB) – Tim Hortons is now available through Uber Eats- and is offering free Timbits to sweeten the deal.

The delivery service started Thursday. Starting Friday and running through April 30, guests can receive a free 10-pack of Timbits with each U.S. Tim Hortons delivery of $5 or more.

