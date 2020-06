(WIVB)- Your favorite Canadian coffee shop is rolling out the red, white, and blue carpet for a special donut kit on Independence Day!

Tim Hortons is offering a DIY donut kit for guests to decorate a patriotic treat. The kit comes with six donuts, vanilla fondant, and red, white, and blue sprinkles. The cafe is also bringing back its Independence Day Fireworks Donut that includes popping candy.

The donut will be available for $1.49 at participating U.S. locations while supplies last.