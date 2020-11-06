Time is running out to apply for rent, mortgage assistance in Erie County and Buffalo

(WIVB) – People in Buffalo and Erie County can apply for help to make rent or mortgage payments they’ve missed during the pandemic- but there isn’t much time to put in your application.

The payments are designed to help people who have lost income due to the pandemic.

The “Live Well” Erie Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program will cover up to $1,500 per month or a total of up to $3,500.

“Funding will cover up to five months of mortgage or rent arrears,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said Thursday. “So if you are out there, you are hurting, and you can’t pay your rent or mortgage, there is help, and we will help you fill out that application.”

The application deadline is Nov. 15, a week from Sunday.

