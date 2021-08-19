Times Square investigation: NYPD investigates suspicious package; people asked to avoid area

The NYPD asked people to avoid a portion of Times Square Thursday as a suspicious package was investigated.

The area included West 45th to 48th streets on Broadway to Seventh Avenue, the NYPD tweeted.

Due to a police investigation please avoid the area of West 45 Street to 48 Street on Broadway to 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/EeRzJy5BuX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 19, 2021

A suspicious package was reported at 12:13 p.m., police said.

The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit and Bomb Squad unit were headed to the scene as of 12:40 p.m.

Investigators descended upon the crossroads of the world as a bomb threat investigation was underway near the U.S. Capitol, where a man claimed to have a bomb. There has been no indication the situations are linked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.