(WIVB)–Dating app “Tinder” is rolling out new features to protect people using its service.

Tinder’s parent company “Match” is partnering with the safety platform, ‘Noonligh’t to incorporate several new security features.



One of the features will let users tell the app who you’re meeting up with, when and where, by adding it to your “Timeline” Match says this launch makes it the first dating company to integrate these types of safety features.