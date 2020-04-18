Tipico Coffee closes Fargo Avenue location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tipico Coffee has closed its Fargo Avenue location for good, the coffee shop announced on its Facebook page on Thursday.

The location at 128 Fargo Ave. was the first Tipico Coffee location. A second location on Elmwood Avenue opened in March.

“We are ready to continue growing, and providing the city with the best coffee we can, based on relationships, and community,” the post read. We will miss that community at Fargo, and will strive to bring it everywhere we go from here.”

The Tipico roastery will remain on the West Side of Buffalo.

Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.