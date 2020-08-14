Tips for parents tasked with doing COVID-19 health assessments on their kids before school

Parents will have to do more than just pack a lunch, check homework and search for clean socks to get kids ready for school this year.

Because of the pandemic, parents in some local school districts, are asked to conduct home health assessments as well. One of the main things parents are asked to do is take their kids’ temperature.

Local health experts say it’s commonly thought that a kids’ temperature should be at 98.6, but that might not be totally true.

“Normal human body temperature ranges from the mid 97s to the mid 99s. 98.6 is a myth, that is something that got popular, but is not scientifically true,” said John Sellick Professor of Department of Medicine Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

Sellick says make sure you get your thermometer from a reputable source to ensure accuracy.

“Most of them should be reasonably close it’s not as much of an issue if it reads 99.2 or 99.4 if you have one that comes back and its’ 112 then you know that, that’s one that needs to go to the garbage pail,” he said.

Another thing parents need to check are immunizations.

“Making sure that your kids are up to date on everything, because remember it was a year a go or a little more than a year ago that we had a resurgence in the cases of measles in the united states. We periodically have a resurgence of whooping cough,” he said.

The CDC has a checklist to help guide parents they say to look for things like sore throat, cough, diarrhea, severe headache and vomiting.

Also, keep your kid home if they’re spiking a temperature of 100.4 or more, pack a water bottle and put your kid’s name on their face mask.