Tips to prevent “Porch Pirates” and car larcenies this holiday season

(WIVB) — The holiday shopping season brings an uptick in stolen packages each year. Whether that be from your vehicle or front porch. News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak shared some important tips from New York State Police to avoid both.

Things you can do to deter or prevent “Porch Pirates”

1- Install a video doorbell.

2- Use a more secure delivery method.

3- Use motion-activated lights.

4- Specify instructions for the delivery.

5- Make it clear that your home is protected.

Some tips to prevent being a victim during holiday shopping.

1- Lock your vehicle doors.

2- Keep gifts and other valuable items in the trunk or out of plain view.

3- Don’t put your purse in the shopping cart.

4- Take items out of your vehicle when you get home.

5- Do not leave your wallet or purse in the vehicle unattended.

And always report the crime.