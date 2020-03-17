Toasting St. Patrick’s Day with a 10 ft., inflatable beer

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kelly Muscato and her family are big on St. Patrick’s Day.

Their plans usually include a “Kegs and Eggs” brunch followed up by a trip to the Buffalo St. Patrick’s Day parade.

This year, cancelations due to Coronavirus have put a damper on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, but Muscato has put up a special decoration that has been brightening spirits- a ten foot, inflatable beer mug.

“We were unable to go [to the parade] this year, but we still have our beer!” Muscato joked.

This is the first time the inflatable beer has gone u on Muscato’s Cleveland Drive lawn.

“It’s been a traffic stopper so far,” Muscato said. “During these tough times, it’s a little bit of of comic relief.”