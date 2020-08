(WIVB) – Sunday (Aug. 30) is National Beach Day!

According to the National Day Calendar, the idea for National Beach Day started in 1929 when the Milwaukee Knights of Columbus tried to launch it as an annual celebration, but it didn’t catch on.

In 2014, a lifestyle expert named Colleen Paige created National Beach Day.

It’s about having fun near the water, and also reflecting on the importance of keeping beaches clean.