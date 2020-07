(WIVB) – Every July 11, Americans raise a glass to “National Mojito Day”.

The mojito is a traditional Cuban highball and is possibly the most famous of rum highballs (a drink with more mixer than alcohol).

The classic cocktail consists of just five ingredients- white rum, sugar, lime juice, sparkling water, and mint.

The mojito is said to have originated in Havana and was a favorite drink of Ernest Hemingway.