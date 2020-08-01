Today marks ten years of the Airplane Safety and Federal Aviation Extension Act

(WIVB) – Today marks ten years since legislation that made air travel safer went into effect.

Federal lawmakers signed the Airplane Safety and Federal Aviation Extension Act into law after a huge effort from the families whose loved ones died in the Continental Connection Flight 3407 plane crash in 2009.

Flight 3407 crashed into a Clarence house on Feb. 12, 2009, killing all 49 people on board and one person on the ground.

In response, the families of the victims fought for greater transparency along with additional rest time and training requirements for pilots.