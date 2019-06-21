Humidity returns, and the 4th is going to be hot

While this evening may still bring a few spotty showers/storms, coverage will be limited. After midnight, there may still be an isolated shower mainly across the southern half of our area that should fade before sunrise.

For Wednesday there will be another chance for an afternoon pop up storm, mainly south of Springville with stubborn clouds and breaks of sunshine elsewhere. The closer to Lake Ontario you find yourself for Wednesday the more likely it is that you will see sunshine.

For the 4th of July we will be getting a taste of true summer warmth with highs around 90 and noticeable humidity. This will push the heat index around Buffalo to near 94° by mid-afternoon.

With the leftovers of an old front still lingering across the Southern Tier, a stray shower or isolated storm can not be ruled out during the heat of the afternoon mainly well south and east of Buffalo.

The next window for showers and storms will open on Friday as another front approaches WNY. Currently it looks like it will take until at least the first half of Saturday for this disturbance to clear WNY, which means that the chance for showers and a few storms will continue into at least the first half of Saturday before drier conditions settle in for the 2nd half of the weekend through the first half of the coming week.

WEDNESDAY: Humid, Becoming Partly to Mostly , Scattered Afternoon Showers and Thunderstorms mainly Southern Tier/Northern Tier PA , High: 83, Low: 65

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Steamy! Mostly to Partly Sunny, Hot and Somewhat Humid, an Isolated PM Thunderstorm possible mainly south and east of Buffalo, but a lot of the region will be rain free, High: near 90, Low: 70

FRIDAY: Chance of a morning Shower, Showers and Thunderstorms become more likely during the afternoon, High: 83, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms, taper for the afternoon, High: 82, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 77, Low: 55

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 81, Low: 61

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, High: 82, Low: 70