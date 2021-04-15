Tokarski breaks long win drought, Sabres beat Capitals 5-2

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) reacts with defenseman Matt Irwin (44) after the team’s NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Washington. The Sabres won 5-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dustin Tokarski pointed up after he won his first NHL game in nearly six years. He said it was a special moment after the game.

“I lost my dad a few years back, so that was the first NHL win since he’s passed so I was just pointing up to him for that special moment and then all the guys were just awesome coming and there’s nothing better for a goalie than celebrating with your teammates after a win,” Tokarski said.

He was just what the Sabres needed in goal. Tokarski saved 27 of 29 shots and didn’t give up a goal at all in the 3rd period, helping the Sabres pick up the 5-2 win.

Buffalo scored first in the opening period when Sam Reinhart put one in the back of the net. Washington responded less than two minutes later with a goal of their own to tie the game at one heading into intermission.

Then the Sabres exploded with three goals in the second period from Victor Olofsson, Casey Mittelstadt and Anders Bjork. Tokarski only gave up one goal so the Sabres led 4-2 going into the third.

They allowed no more goals and scored an empty netter to take the 5-2 win.

Buffalo moves to 11-25-2 and faces Pittsburgh on Saturday.