Tokarski shines in Sabres Win

(WIVB) – Goalie Dustin Tokarski was sensational in the Sabres 2-1 win over the Penguins. Tokarski stopped a career-high 45 shots in the win.

“It felt good. Just take it all in, it’s another game, focus on what I can control and be a presence back there. The guys battled hard and got the win,” Tokarski said after the win.

The Sabres broke up a scoreless tie in the 2nd period on a goal by Colin Miller. They would add to the lead later in the period on Kyle Okposo’s 4th goal of the season. The Sabres captain only had 2 goals in 35 games last season.

The Penguins would make it a 2-1 game in the 3rd period on a goal by Jake Guentzel. Pittsburgh was on the attack in the 3rd period outshooting the Sabres 20-3 but Tokarski was up for the challenge making several big saves.

“He was our number one, two and three star,” Kyle Okposo praised Tokarski. “The 3rd period was really ugly from a team standpoint and he won that game for us in the third.”

Next game: Home vs Calgary on Thursday.