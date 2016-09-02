Tonawanda adding crossing guards after footbridge over Sheridan closed

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – New measures should make it safer for Hoover Elementary and Middle School students to cross Sheridan Drive at street level, now that the pedestrian bridge they used to use has been closed.

Inspectors found safety issues with the 50-year-old bridge, prompting its closure in late July.

Now, as students head back to school, they’ll see more crossing guards and more police patrols guiding students to the crosswalks, which are two blocks away on either side of the bridge. Extra crossing guards will be posted at Delaware and Colvin.

The state Department of Transportation is set to decide next month whether to tear down the bridge and replace it, or just to tear it down.

Ken-Ton School officials have said fewer students might need it moving forward, with more families being eligible for bus pickups.