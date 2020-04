TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A church in Tonawanda is making sure people can receive communion this Good Friday in a safe way.

The Tonawanda Free Methodist Church on Grove Street served drive-thru communion this afternoon.

The pastor says the wafer and juice come in a sealed container.

“We want to observe Good Friday when Christ died for us, but we want to keep everybody safe. So, we thought this was a good compromise,” Pastor Donald Mohr said.