Tonawanda girl donates hundreds to Coats 4 Kids

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Giving back by giving warmth; one young Tonawanda resident did just that by spending the last month collecting hundreds of winter clothes and donating them to Colvin Cleaner’s Coats 4 Kids.

When 12-year-old Julianna Greenert found out she had to do a service project to earn her first degree black belt, she knew exactly what she wanted to do.

“I get to help anyone that’s in need that needs warm stuff,” Greenert said.

Greenert immediately got to work collecting items from friends, family and schoolmates – even enlisting the help of her mother Jocelyn Beck, who reached out to Facebook groups asking for used coats, scarves and gloves.

“I collected one hundred eighteen coats, thirty-two hats, thirteen gloves, twenty scarves, six snow pants and seven pairs of boots,” Greenert said.

Beck tells News 4 she’s very proud of her daughter’s accomplishment and selflessness.

“I thought it was great because the program has been around for years, and to know there is that kind of need in the community, I was glad she wanted to help,” Beck said.

