Man dies after Niagara Falls crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- A man is dead after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Niagara Falls Sunday.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Walnut Avenues around 5:20 p.m.

A -23 year- old man from North Tonawanda was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle south on Pine Avenue. As he drove through the intersection of Walnut Avenue, he was struck by a westbound 1999 Chevy Suburban that was driven by a 26- year- old resident of Buffalo.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Chevy and his passenger were uninjured. Any witnesses are encouraged to call (716) 286-4563.