BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man is recovering after he was shot on Dorris Avenue on Monday night, according to Buffalo police.

Officials say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday, where the 27-year-old man was shot while inside of a vehicle. He was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.