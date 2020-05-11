1  of  3
Tonawanda man turns street into “The Jurisdiction of the Ministry of Silly Walks”

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda man is turning his neighborhood into the “Jurisdiction of the Ministry of Silly Walks”.

Ted Stewart is putting up signs along his sidewalk on Barnard Avenue, letting walkers know when they’ve entered the “jurisdiction”, and encouraging them to adopt a silly walking style.

The sign references the classic Monty Python sketch.

Stewart says he got the idea from someone on the internet who did it, and that it’s fun to walk people play along.

“We’re just trying to have fun in this difficult time we’re living in,” Stewart told News 4. “It puts a smile on people’s faces and it makes me happy.”

Stewart says he’s had the signs up for about a week now, and at least ten other homes have participated.

