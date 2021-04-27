Tonawanda man wins $10k in food and fuel from Tops Monopoly game

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– One lucky Tonawanda resident will be filling up on fuel and food thanks to the Tops Monopoly Rip It and Win It Game.
David C is the eleventh winner of the grocer’s game and says he was in shock when he and his girlfriend realized they had the winning $10,000 ticket.
“I didn’t believe her at first,” said David. “I was on the phone when she was opening the tickets and she told me the news. I was more in shock than anything. She asked me if I was going to scream or yell and in jest I said woo-hoo!”
David told Tops team members they didn’t always open their tickets, but now they won’t miss a single one.
This is the 12th season Tops had its Monopoly Rip It & Win It Game. Rip It and Win It tickets are being sold at all Tops stores through May 29. Other prizes include gift cards, free in-store products, and GasPoints vouchers.
