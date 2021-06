BARCELONA, Spain (WIVB) — The Olympic Games in Tokyo kick off about a month from now.

You will see a Town of Tonawanda native competing in this year’s summer games — Anita Alvarez.

Alvarez, an artistic swimmer, qualified for the Olympics this weekend in Barcelona.

We wish Anita Alvarez the best of luck, next month in Tokyo.