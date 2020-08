(WIVB) – Sunday is the closing night for the 11-Day Power Play at Buffalo Riverworks.

They hosted 11 straight days of hockey- streamed live from their website and YouTube page.

Their “Big Save” event Sunday night is raising money for Roswell Park, Make-A-Wish’s foundation in Western New York, and more.

They’ll host Buffalo Sabres alumni and former Buffalo Beauts vs. this year’s top three fundraising teams.