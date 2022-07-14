BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Board of Education officially named Dr. Tonja Williams as the new Superintendent of the Buffalo Public School System on Thursday night.

The vote at City Hall was unanimous and Williams was sworn in immediately after the vote. On Tuesday, News 4 reported that Williams was expected to be named the new Superintendent

Williams had taken over the position in an interim role after former Superintendent Kriner Cash resigned in March.