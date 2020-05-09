1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo warns of severe illness in some children who contract COVID-19 Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 280 active closings. Click for more details.

Tony Walker & Co. raises $29,100 for Kaleida Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund with “Beauty Boxes for Mom”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Tony Walker & Co. has raised $29,100 for Kaleida Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund by selling “Beauty Boxes for Mom”.

The boxes were picked up Saturday afternoon at the Walker Center in Williamsville. Tony Walker & Co. and Foundations of Kaleida Health teams distributed the 1,455 Beauty Boxes while adhering to social distancing, with cars forming a drive-thru for pickup.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the COVID-19 Response Fund.

Click here to learn more about the COVID-19 Response Fund, and how you can help.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss