Tony Walker & Co. raises $29,100 for Kaleida Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund with “Beauty Boxes for Mom”

(WIVB) – Tony Walker & Co. has raised $29,100 for Kaleida Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund by selling “Beauty Boxes for Mom”.

The boxes were picked up Saturday afternoon at the Walker Center in Williamsville. Tony Walker & Co. and Foundations of Kaleida Health teams distributed the 1,455 Beauty Boxes while adhering to social distancing, with cars forming a drive-thru for pickup.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the COVID-19 Response Fund.

Click here to learn more about the COVID-19 Response Fund, and how you can help.